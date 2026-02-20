USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260204-N-GN902-2027 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, to take off from the flight deck, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)