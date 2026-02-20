(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Rolle 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    260204-N-GN902-2027 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, to take off from the flight deck, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aaron J. Rolle)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9530327
    VIRIN: 260204-N-GN902-2027
    Resolution: 3987x1712
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Aaron Rolle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

