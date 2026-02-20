USS Essex Conducts a Replenishment at Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260205-N-GV721-1128 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Fabbiann Powley stands watch as the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), is alongside the Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201), in preparation for a replenishment-at-sea, Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)