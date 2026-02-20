Foreign Object Debris (FOD) Walkdown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Bernardo Cruztrujillo, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs Sailors during a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck of Essex, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)