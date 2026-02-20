Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Angel Zuniga, left, and Seaman Apprentice Joshua Pena, right, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), uses signal paddle wands during replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO-201) Feb. 5, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ivan A. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 22:14
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
