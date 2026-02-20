USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260204-N-GV721-1019 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Caleb Colson, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, to landed on the flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)