USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

260204-N-GV721-1191 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) 3rd Class Keirsten Gross, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), directs an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, on the flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)