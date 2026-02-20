260204-N-GV721-1154 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) Airman Jeffery Presas, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), rushes on the flight deck after removing chains from an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, on the flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 22:14
|Photo ID:
|9530331
|VIRIN:
|260204-N-GV721-1154
|Resolution:
|2100x1800
|Size:
|892.35 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations [Image 42 of 42], by CPO Brian Caracci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.