USS Essex Conducts Flight Operations

260204-N-GV721-1154 Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Headling) Airman Jeffery Presas, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), rushes on the flight deck after removing chains from an UH-1Y Venom utility helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 367, on the flight deck during flight operations, Feb. 4, 2026. Essex is currently underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian P. Caracci)