PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, poses for a photo during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. Interacting with the community is one aspect of the team’s overall mission, along with showcasing the F-16 Fighting Falcon’s air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)