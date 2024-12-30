PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron lands at Christchurch International Airport, New Zealand, March 25, 2024. U.S. forces participated in Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 to strengthen military-to-military ties with our New Zealand partners while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. Aerial events like WOW Airshow 24 provide U.S. An opportunity to strengthen its international partnerships and military-to-military relationships with allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)