PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. Aerial events like WOW Airshow 24 provide the U.S. with an opportunity to strengthen its international partnerships and military-to-military relationships with allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)