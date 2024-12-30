Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    WANAKA, NEW ZEALAND

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, releases flares as part of an aerial demonstration during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The power and maneuverability of the F-16 help bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance by ensuring the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility remains open and free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024
    VIRIN: 240331-F-VB704-1135
    Location: WANAKA, NZ
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    PACAFViperDemoTeam
    Warbirds over Wanaka Air Show 2024

