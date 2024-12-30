PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, releases flares as part of an aerial demonstration during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The power and maneuverability of the F-16 help bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance by ensuring the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility remains open and free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)