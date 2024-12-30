U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, releases flares as part of an aerial demonstration during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The power and maneuverability of the F-16 help bolster the U.S.-Japan alliance by ensuring the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility remains open and free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8818946
|VIRIN:
|240331-F-VB704-1135
|Resolution:
|2721x1531
|Size:
|254.97 KB
|Location:
|WANAKA, NZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.