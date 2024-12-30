PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, flys an F-16 Fighting Falcon over Wanaka, New Zealand, as part of an opening show for Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024, March 29, 2024. Aerial events like WOW Airshow 24 provide U.S. An opportunity to strengthen its international partnerships and military-to-military relationships with allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)