U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team participated in Warbirds Over Wanaka 2024 in New Zealand, highlighting their skills and the U.S. Air Force's commitment to fostering global connections through aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8818945
|VIRIN:
|240331-F-VB704-1016
|Resolution:
|3306x2645
|Size:
|583.31 KB
|Location:
|WANAKA, NZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.