PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team participated in Warbirds Over Wanaka 2024 in New Zealand, highlighting their skills and the U.S. Air Force's commitment to fostering global connections through aviation excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)