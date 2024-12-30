PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Butler, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team propulsion specialist, talks with air show attendees during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team employs a team of maintainers from various specialties to ensure optimal performance and safety during practices and air shows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)