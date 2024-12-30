PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 31, 2024. As the premier U.S. aerial demonstration team in the Indo-Pacific region, the PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team exemplifies the caliber of Airmen and combat airpower the U.S. Air Force provides to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)