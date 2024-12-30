PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. U.S. forces participated in WOW Airshow 24 to strengthen military-to-military ties with their New Zealand partners while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8818937
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-VB704-1058
|Resolution:
|2895x1927
|Size:
|260.48 KB
|Location:
|WANAKA, NZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
