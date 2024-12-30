Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024 [Image 16 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    WANAKA, NEW ZEALAND

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. U.S. forces participated in the WOW Airshow 24 to strengthen military-to-military ties with our New Zealand partners while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 05:32
    Photo ID: 8818944
    VIRIN: 240330-F-VB704-1199
    Resolution: 5194x3467
    Size: 556.02 KB
    Location: WANAKA, NZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team
    PACAFViperDemo
    PACAFViperDemoTeam
    Warbirds over Wanaka Air Show 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download