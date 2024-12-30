PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. U.S. forces participated in the WOW Airshow 24 to strengthen military-to-military ties with our New Zealand partners while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)