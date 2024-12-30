PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Haas, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team lead crew chief, interacts with air show attendees during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. Aerial events like WOW Airshow 24 provide the U.S. with an opportunity to strengthen its international partnerships and military-to-military relationships with allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)