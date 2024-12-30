U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lucas Haas, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team lead crew chief, interacts with air show attendees during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. Aerial events like WOW Airshow 24 provide the U.S. with an opportunity to strengthen its international partnerships and military-to-military relationships with allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 05:32
|Photo ID:
|8818938
|VIRIN:
|240330-F-VB704-1034
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|WANAKA, NZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024 [Image 23 of 23], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.