PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, flys an F-16 Fighting Falcon over Wanaka, New Zealand, as part of an opening show for Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024, March 29, 2024. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team performed at WOW 2024, highlighting their aerial capabilities during the event and showcasing the U.S. Air Force's commitment to precision, professionalism, and fostering international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)