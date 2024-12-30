PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, performs aerobatic maneuvers in an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during the Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024 in Wanaka, New Zealand, March 30, 2024. The WOW Airshow 24 featured historic and modern aircraft from around the world. The event included aerial demonstrations, static displays, and performances by military and civilian teams. The PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team participated, showcasing the U.S. Air Force's mission to demonstrate precision and professionalism and foster international partnerships through aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)