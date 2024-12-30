PACAF F-16 Demo Team participates in Warbirds over Wanaka 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan Smith, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) F-16 Demonstration Team pilot, flys an F-16 Fighting Falcon over Wanaka, New Zealand, as part of an opening show for Warbirds over Wanaka (WOW) Airshow 2024, March 29, 2024. U.S. forces are participating in WOW Airshow 2024 to strengthen military-to-military ties with New Zealand partners while enhancing relationships with partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)