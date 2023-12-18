Air Evac brings 'em back!

Members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron perform engine running off-load training with a C-17 Globemaster III, Dec. 10, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th AES conducts this training to simulate real-world scenarios in which aircraft may not always power down their engines. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
