Air Evac brings 'em back!

Tech. Sgt. Brittany Storey, left, and Staff Sgt. Hanna Norris, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to carry a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Before proceeding, they patiently await a signal from another crew member to ensure the safety of the simulated patient. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

