Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 12 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Brittany Storey, left, and Staff Sgt. Hanna Norris, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to carry a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Before proceeding, they patiently await a signal from another crew member to ensure the safety of the simulated patient. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 8177627
    VIRIN: 231209-F-MG843-1192
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT