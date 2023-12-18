Tech. Sgt. Brittany Storey, left, and Staff Sgt. Hanna Norris, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to carry a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Before proceeding, they patiently await a signal from another crew member to ensure the safety of the simulated patient. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177627
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-MG843-1192
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT