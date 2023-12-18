Air Evac brings 'em back!

Staff Sgt. Weston Salter, left, and Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to transport a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES members are trained to efficiently execute evacuation procedures in a diverse range of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

