Staff Sgt. Weston Salter, left, and Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to transport a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES members are trained to efficiently execute evacuation procedures in a diverse range of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177628
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-MG843-1194
|Resolution:
|5246x3403
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
