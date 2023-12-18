Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 13 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Weston Salter, left, and Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepare to transport a patient litter Dec. 9, 2023, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES members are trained to efficiently execute evacuation procedures in a diverse range of scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 8177628
    VIRIN: 231209-F-MG843-1194
    Resolution: 5246x3403
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

    OPTIONS

