Air Evac brings 'em back!

Staff Sgt. Daquan Foster, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, simulates a patient experiencing motion sickness Dec. 8, 2023, during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Foster replicated the symptoms and responses associated with motion-related discomfort, allowing the crew to practice and refine their in-flight medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|12.08.2023
|12.21.2023 08:48
|8177622
|231208-F-MG843-1052
|6048x4024
|1.76 MB
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|0
|0
