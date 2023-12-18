Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 7 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Daquan Foster, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, simulates a patient experiencing motion sickness Dec. 8, 2023, during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Foster replicated the symptoms and responses associated with motion-related discomfort, allowing the crew to practice and refine their in-flight medical procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

