Capt. Chris Bennett, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, secures medical equipment during a training flight Dec. 10, 2023, from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During high-stress situations such as aeromedical evacuations, the proper arrangement of equipment allows the crew to focus more effectively on patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177630
|VIRIN:
|231210-F-MG843-1281
|Resolution:
|5868x3735
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
