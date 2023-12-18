Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Coar, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, discuss specific system components of a C-17 Globemaster III Dec. 9, 2023, during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. This commitment to understanding various aircraft configurations ensures their preparedness to effectively provide medical support in any given operational context. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8177626 VIRIN: 231209-F-MG843-1157 Resolution: 5411x3676 Size: 1.86 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.