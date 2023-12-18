Air Evac brings 'em back!

Capt. Krizia Ware, front, the assistant director of operations for the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and Maj. Jason Towery, a flight nurse with the 908th AES, carry a litter during engine running on-load training Dec. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Such training is crucial for ensuring that personnel and equipment can be efficiently transported in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
