Capt. Austin Cranford, center, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, reads medical procedures for a scenario to his crew members Dec. 9, 2023, during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The crew simulated various scenarios to practice readiness when responding to a range of medical situations during evacuation missions. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177623
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-MG843-1135
|Resolution:
|5872x3852
|Size:
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
