Air Evac brings 'em back!

Crew members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a training scenario Dec. 9, 2023, during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908 AES trains on a regular basis to advance their capabilities and readiness for any operational missions. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Location: ST. CROIX, VI