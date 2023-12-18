Members with the 446th Airlift Wing, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provide airlift support to the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for a training flight Dec. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th AES collaborated with the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to execute engine running on-load training on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8177616 VIRIN: 231208-F-MG843-1021 Resolution: 5777x3308 Size: 1.52 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.