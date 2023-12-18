Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 1 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the 446th Airlift Wing, located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, provide airlift support to the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron for a training flight Dec. 8, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908th AES collaborated with the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron to execute engine running on-load training on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 8177616
    VIRIN: 231208-F-MG843-1021
    Resolution: 5777x3308
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Evac brings 'em back!
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

