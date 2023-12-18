Air Evac brings 'em back!

Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, performs a function check on medical equipment during a training flight Dec. 10, 2023, from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. A primary concern in aeromedical evacuation is verifying the functionality of equipment through routine checks to identify any issues before administering patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

