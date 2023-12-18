Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 16 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, a flight medical technician with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, performs a function check on medical equipment during a training flight Dec. 10, 2023, from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. A primary concern in aeromedical evacuation is verifying the functionality of equipment through routine checks to identify any issues before administering patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48
    This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

