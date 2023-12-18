Members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron performed tandem training with members from the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, during a training flight Dec. 9, 2023, near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 446th EAS crew trained on the left side of the C-17 Globemaster III while the 908th AES crew trained on the right side. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48 Photo ID: 8177629 VIRIN: 231209-F-MG843-1227 Resolution: 3405x5689 Size: 2.49 MB Location: ST. CROIX, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.