Members with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron performed tandem training with members from the 446th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Joint Base Lewis–McChord, Washington, during a training flight Dec. 9, 2023, near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 446th EAS crew trained on the left side of the C-17 Globemaster III while the 908th AES crew trained on the right side. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177629
|VIRIN:
|231209-F-MG843-1227
|Resolution:
|3405x5689
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT