Capt. Steven Armstrong, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, configures a training station Dec. 8, 2023, during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. These routine training flights enhance the squadron’s ability to respond to medical evacuations or other mission-critical situations. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|8177619
|VIRIN:
|231208-F-MG843-1047
|Resolution:
|5987x3882
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT