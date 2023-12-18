Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 10 of 17]

    Air Evac brings 'em back!

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, left, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Coar, both flight medical technicians with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, identify system configurations on a C-17 Globemaster III Dec. 9, 2023, during a training flight near St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The 908th AES has to consider the type of aircraft they will be using and plan the specific types of medical equipment, power requirements and litter configurations for that aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 8177625
    VIRIN: 231209-F-MG843-1154
    Resolution: 4024x5682
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Evac brings 'em back! [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Aeromedical Evacuation
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

