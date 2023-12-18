Air Evac brings 'em back!

Capt. Chris Bennett, middle, a flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, prepares to demonstrate a medical procedure on a simulated patient Dec. 8, 2023, during a training flight from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. The hands-on simulation enhances the team's preparedness for potential real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Juliana Todd)

