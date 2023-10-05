U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Osbaldo Delacruz, left, from Santa Rosa, California, and Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Janay Clay, from Sierra Vista, California, review aircraft engine component test stand calibration aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 6, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas R. Valdes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 8061311 VIRIN: 231006-N-EJ277-1004 Resolution: 5151x3562 Size: 1.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Conducts Training [Image 37 of 37], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.