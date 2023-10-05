U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Oswbaldo Delacruz, from Rohnert Park, California, calibrates aircraft engine component test stand aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 8061300 VIRIN: 231004-N-NX635-1040 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.97 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Calibrates Aircraft Engine Component Test Stand [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.