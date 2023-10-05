Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Calibrates Aircraft Engine Component Test Stand [Image 25 of 37]

    Sailor Calibrates Aircraft Engine Component Test Stand

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Oswbaldo Delacruz, from Rohnert Park, California, calibrates aircraft engine component test stand aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:34
    Photo ID: 8061300
    VIRIN: 231004-N-NX635-1040
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Calibrates Aircraft Engine Component Test Stand [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Calibration
    Aviation Electronics Technician
    Navy

