Sailor Calibrates Aircraft Engine Component Test Stand

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Oswbaldo Delacruz, from Rohnert Park, California, calibrates aircraft engine component test stand aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
