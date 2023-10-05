U.S. Navy Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Richard Brown, from Manteca, California, makes adjustments to a lathe aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 6, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 8061308 VIRIN: 231006-N-AS506-1043 Resolution: 6507x4329 Size: 1.72 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Makes Adjustments To A Lathe [Image 37 of 37], by SN Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.