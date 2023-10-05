U.S. Navy Sailor Moves Parts For An Offload

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Benjamin Alonso, from El Paso, Texas, moves parts for an offload aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 6, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges.)

