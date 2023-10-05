U.S. Navy Sailor Cleans Weapon Barrel

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class David Diaz, from Patterson, California, cleans the barrel of the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

