U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class David Diaz, from Patterson, California, cleans the barrel of the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8061303
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-AS506-1021
|Resolution:
|6173x4467
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Cleans Weapon Barrel [Image 37 of 37], by SN Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT