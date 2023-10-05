Sailor Removes Paint From Pipe

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Joeangel Quintana, from Roswell, New Mexico, removes paint from piping on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges.)

