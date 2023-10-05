U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Darrius Murphy, from Houston, grills chicken in the wardroom galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:34 Photo ID: 8061302 VIRIN: 231004-N-NX635-1078 Resolution: 4912x7360 Size: 2.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Grills Chicken [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.