U.S. Navy Sailor Cuts Barrels Loose

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate Fuel Seaman Dominick Pinson, from Gadsden, Alabama, cuts banding wire for inspection aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

