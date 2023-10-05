U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Asia Riggins, from San Diego, prepares pie crust aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 6, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas R. Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8061312
|VIRIN:
|231006-N-EJ277-1019
|Resolution:
|4244x3338
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Prepares Pie Crust [Image 37 of 37], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT