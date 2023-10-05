Sailors Fasten Barrels

U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist Seaman Henriette Huporti, left, from Togo, West Africa, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Alfonso Marroquin- Gonzalez from San Francisco, fastens hazmat barrels in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas R. Valdes)

