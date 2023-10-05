Sailor Submits Documents

U.S. Navy Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Bailee Magnuson, from Saint Paris, Ohio, submits administrative documents aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
