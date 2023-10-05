Sailor Paints AFFF Station

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Airman Joan Weita from Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, paints an aqueous film forming foam station in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas R. Valdes) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out security badges.)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 by SN Tomas Valdes