U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Guillermo Mendible, from Seaford, Delaware, sprays down a copper in the wardroom galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.07.2023 21:35 Photo ID: 8061306 VIRIN: 231005-N-NX635-1026 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.31 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Sprays Cooking Pot [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.