U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Guillermo Mendible, from Seaford, Delaware, sprays down a copper in the wardroom galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 5, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8061306
|VIRIN:
|231005-N-NX635-1026
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Sprays Cooking Pot [Image 37 of 37], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
