U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Akyla Pritchard, from Savannah, Georgia, stores a fire hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Oct. 4, 2023. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tomas R. Valdes)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2023 21:34
|Photo ID:
|8061295
|VIRIN:
|231004-N-EJ277-1009
|Resolution:
|4866x3244
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Stores Fire Hose [Image 37 of 37], by SN Tomas Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT